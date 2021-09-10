Code Blue seeks to help traumatized families

MUSCATINE — On Thursday night the Muscatine City Council learned about a community-based police program designed to respond to tragic events in the community with caring and service.

During the monthly in-depth meeting, Muscatine Police Lt. Ryan Buss unveiled the Code Blue program. He said the goal is for the department to respond to tragic events such as unexpected death or house fires in a way that acknowledges the pain the family is in and helps to alleviate their grief by serving them.

‘We are a police organization,” he said. “We deal with tragedy on a daily or weekly basis. My goal was to find a way to help impact people who may be going through a rough time in their life.”

Buss explained a Code Blue recipient would be selected when a responding officer notifies him of a traumatic event. From there the responding officer and other volunteer officers will plan to serve the impacted family. The department will partner with area restaurants to provide meals for the family. The meals will be provided in the form of a gift card along with a sympathy card from the Muscatine Police Department. The family will be able to enjoy time with each other at their convenience without having to worry about the cost of the meal. Buss also said families can opt out of the program if they are not comfortable with it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}