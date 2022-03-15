The monthly Coffee with a Cop will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 in the Muscatine Community College library — Loeper Student Learning Center. The community can meet with officers in a comfortable environment to speak about issues concerning them.
Coffee with a cop in Muscatine
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
WEST LIBERTY — A West Liberty School District guidance counselor has been charged with sexually abusing a minor student.
MUSCATINE – Teddy Morse, chairman, and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group, said the Krieger Motor Company looked like a great addition to the fa…
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine County judge set a $100,000 cash-only bond for a West Liberty Middle School guidance counselor arrested and charged wi…
MUSCATINE — A Republican candidate has joined the raise for Muscatine County Supervisor in District One.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION – A Columbus Junction man on federal probation faces at least 17 years in prison after being accused of breaking into and be…
MUSCATINE – The threat of flooding has been reduced at and around Pollinator Park.
MUSCATINE – Muscatine High School students and faculty took to the stage for the first time after a two-year hiatus to showcase their talents …
MUSCATINE — One of the best things that a pet owner can be for their dog or cat is responsible — not just for their safety and health but thei…
IOWA CITY – A Columbus Junction man faces multiple counts related to indecent conduct with a minor after a warrant was issued for his arrest i…
MUSCATINE – The pre-trial and trial of a Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child and selling the video across state …