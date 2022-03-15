 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee with a cop in Muscatine

Coffee with a cop in Muscatine

The monthly Coffee with a Cop will be held Wednesday, March 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Muscatine Community College library - Loeper Student Learning Center. The event is a chance for members of the community to meet with officers in a comfortable environment to speak about issues concerning them. 

The monthly Coffee with a Cop will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 in the Muscatine Community College library — Loeper Student Learning Center. The community can meet with officers in a comfortable environment to speak about issues concerning them. 

