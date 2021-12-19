Cold for a cause: Bock stays in kettle for fourth year

MUSCATINE – On Sunday afternoon, after spending what he characterized as the “coldest night he has ever spent in the kettle,” Salvation Army Lt. Greg Bock let Li’l Miss Peal City, Harper Wittmer, take a turn manning the giant kettle parked in front of HyVee.
Bock commented that when he woke up Sunday morning, the temperature was 19 degrees. In the four years he has camped out inside the open kettle, he can’t remember any colder temperature. Reminding himself of people in the community who are homeless and have no other choice but to deal with the cold, he pulled his warm arctic sleeping bag tighter and stuck it out. He was happy the following day to allow Harper her turn of ringing the bell at HyVee shoppers to remind them of the Salvation Army’s fundraiser.
“I’m challenging my Miss Iowa friends and Miss Iowa Youth friends to come to donate to the Salvation Army,” Harper said.
Bock said the Salvation Army is still about $100,000 away from its $190,000 goal to help fund programs and staffing for the programs throughout 2022. For the fourth year, Bock lived in the giant Salvation Army kettle until Christmas eve as a way of collecting funds. Each year the Salvation Army hopes to collect more than the previous year and Bock hopes that in 2022 the Salvation Army would be in good shape to handle any issue that may arise.
For Bock, living in the kettle isn’t just a way to help raise money and awareness, but it’s also meant to advocate and be symbolic of the struggles that many people may face during the winter, whether it’s trying to find a good meal or looking for a warm place to sleep for the night.
“I know there are people in Muscatine County who have it a lot worse than me in a giant bucket,” he said. “They are experiencing homelessness or job loss and they can’t pay their utilities. That is why we do this. It is to bring advocacy.”
Bock commented that this year the kettle is a team effort, with one of the volunteers from the Salvation Army spending Sunday night in the kettle. Bock commented that this company, HON is paying him to spend the night in the kettle.
Bock promises all funds raised during this year’s campaign will stay within Muscatine County, insisting residents can trust the Salvation Army with their money. “It’s our job to use (their money) with integrity and transparency. To show people that when you put money in that kettle, expect miraculous things to happen.”