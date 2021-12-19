Cold for a cause: Bock stays in kettle for fourth year

MUSCATINE – On Sunday afternoon, after spending what he characterized as the “coldest night he has ever spent in the kettle,” Salvation Army Lt. Greg Bock let Li’l Miss Peal City, Harper Wittmer, take a turn manning the giant kettle parked in front of HyVee.

Bock commented that when he woke up Sunday morning, the temperature was 19 degrees. In the four years he has camped out inside the open kettle, he can’t remember any colder temperature. Reminding himself of people in the community who are homeless and have no other choice but to deal with the cold, he pulled his warm arctic sleeping bag tighter and stuck it out. He was happy the following day to allow Harper her turn of ringing the bell at HyVee shoppers to remind them of the Salvation Army’s fundraiser.

“I’m challenging my Miss Iowa friends and Miss Iowa Youth friends to come to donate to the Salvation Army,” Harper said.

