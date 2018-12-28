MUSCATINE— Between cold weather and the new law limiting fireworks in Muscatine, the Muscatine Fire Department is hoping for close to a silent night on New Year’s Eve as far as fire calls for fireworks.
“We don’t expect that we would get any more calls than we normally do,” Muscatine Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrell Janssen said Friday.
“People are lighting them off,” Janssen said. “You can’t hear them at night on New Year’s Eve. We just don’t get a lot of calls because people aren’t outside. It’s not as big a nuisance as it is in the summer time.”
In the summer, people might be going to work July 5, so having them go off late into the night can be a problem. But a holiday follows the New Year's Eve fireworks, so that helps, too, he said. Also, he did not see any fireworks stands in Muscatine this winter.
The new law allows fireworks from 9:30 a.m. Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. It previously allowed for almost two days at New Year’s Eve in Muscatine, Kevin Jenison, Muscatine’s communications manager said.
“Safety is always a concern because they do that the potential to start fires if not properly used and precautions are not taken,” Jenison said.
Cold weather expected Friday is a deterrent, too. More people are inside on New Year’s Eve, he added.
But cold weather could bring other problems.
“We try to get out and do as much public education with the public throughout the year,” Janssen said. “There is usually an uptick on fire calls or fire-related calls due to the heating equipment running, improper use of those. Typically that can be an issue.”
