Columbus air conditioning malfunctions in secondary building
Columbus air conditioning malfunctions in secondary building

  • Updated
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — There were few major problems with the start of classes in the Columbus School District on Monday, with the exception of a malfunctioning air conditioning system in the secondary building.

“I sweat through my first shirt easily by noon,” high school principal Mark Yeoman told the school board during its regular monthly meeting.

However, building and grounds director Rob Edwards had the equipment back up and running by the end of the day, Yeoman said.

Other than the air conditioning issue, which apparently did not affect the Roundy Elementary Building, district officials did not report any other significant first day problems.

In fact, both Yeoman and Superintendent Jeff Maeder reported a possible encouraging sign for the district — quite a few new faces in the hallways.

Maeder said the new faces could mean more students for the district, but he cautioned board members that was only an initial speculation.

A certified count of students will be held later this fall.

In other action, the board received an update on the cancellation of a music department trip to New York City that had been planned for February 2022.

Mary Best, president of the Music Boosters, said a letter had been sent out earlier about the cancellation, but the boosters had wanted to explain the cancellation in person to the board.

She said several COVID-19 protocols that had been enacted in New York, including a mask mandate and a vaccination requirement for indoor activities, had impacted the decision. Best also said there had been some confusion over the payment schedule and transportation, so the decision to cancel the 2022 trip was made “with much consideration.”

She said planning had started for a 2023 trip.

Maeder encouraged the boosters to plan some type of trip for the current seniors, who would miss out on any future trip. Best said the boosters would make that effort.

The board also:

  • Approved its review of its buildings and sites objectives policy series;
  • Approved the 2021-22 membership list of the district’s School Improvement Advisory Committee;
  • Accepted a $25,456 quote from Journey Ed.com for three years of antivirus protection for the district’s computers;
  • The board also voted 3-1 to deny a request for two open-enrolled out students to participate in varsity athletics in their new district for 90 days. Since the vote was on a negative motion, a vote in favor was to deny the request. Board president Bob Schwab voted against the motion, while board members Tom Howell, Eric Totemeier and Andy White supported it;
  • Reviewed and approved the Roundy Student Handbook
  • Approved the list of fall concurrent classes that district students can receive college credit through Muscatine Community College.

In final action, the board approved the installation of a bench in memorial of Xavier Halstead, a freshman who passed away last year. Officials said the bench, which will be paid for and installed with voluntary contributions and labor, will be installed behind the practice gym.

