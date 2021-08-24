Columbus air conditioning malfunctions in secondary building

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — There were few major problems with the start of classes in the Columbus School District on Monday, with the exception of a malfunctioning air conditioning system in the secondary building.

“I sweat through my first shirt easily by noon,” high school principal Mark Yeoman told the school board during its regular monthly meeting.

However, building and grounds director Rob Edwards had the equipment back up and running by the end of the day, Yeoman said.

Other than the air conditioning issue, which apparently did not affect the Roundy Elementary Building, district officials did not report any other significant first day problems.

In fact, both Yeoman and Superintendent Jeff Maeder reported a possible encouraging sign for the district — quite a few new faces in the hallways.

Maeder said the new faces could mean more students for the district, but he cautioned board members that was only an initial speculation.

A certified count of students will be held later this fall.

In other action, the board received an update on the cancellation of a music department trip to New York City that had been planned for February 2022.