COLUMBUS — Columbus School District's board passed its fiscal year 2023-24 budget immediately following hearing a presentation at its latest meeting.

School district Business Manager Neil Mills made the presentation as the board met for its regular monthly meeting on April 24, but there were no other comments from the public.

In his review of the budget, Mills provided information on school enrollment, explaining the district’s total weighted enrollment would be down 23 students.

He also reviewed the various funds included in the budget and how those amounts would differ from the current budget. He said the proposed budget’s tax rate of slightly over $10.63 per $1,000 taxable valuable would be nearly the same as the current levy.

Following Mills’ report, the board approved the proposal on a 4-1 vote, with board member John Chaney opposed. Following the meeting, Chaney said he voted against the budget because he had issues on some of the salaries included in the budget.

According to the public hearing notice on the budget, the district is anticipating total revenue and other sources of $12,495,559 and total expenditures and other uses of $13,756,722. The budget’s beginning balance is projected to be $6,873,720, while the ending balance is expected to be $5,612,557.

In other financial action involving FY 23-24, the board also approved the tentative agreement between the school district and the Columbus Education Association.

The one-year agreement will include an $850 increase in base wages for teachers, guidance counselors and nurse; with each of those positions also receiving a one-time payment of $1,000 during the November 2023 payroll. One unidentified teacher is eligible for and will receive lane movement on the salary schedule. The Salary Schedule C base will increase from $31,500 to $32,500.

A memorandum of understanding included in the agreement specified additional $1,900 payments for four staff members who had not qualified for some payments in the current contract.

The board also approved raises for the district’s non-certified staff with most hourly rates being increased by $1 or $2 per hour. Bus drivers received a $500 increase and Athletic Director Jake McCullough also received a $500 increase.

In other action, the board:

• Approved the list of 2023 graduates pending successful completion of graduation requirements.

• Agreed to renew a work-based learning coordinator sharing position with Eastern Iowa Community College and three other local school districts.

• Accepted a $16,070 bid from Central Iowa Distributing, Fort Dodge, for bathroom dividers at Roundy Elementary.

• Approved an $83,925 purchase for 125 computer notebooks, services, bags and shields from RTI, North Sioux City, South Dakota, using ESSER funding.

• Received an update on new courses proposed for the 2023-24 school year from counselor Chris Wulf and secondary principal Dr. Lisa Stevenson.

• Agreed to remove fees for students’ lost or broken IDs.

• Received updates from teachers and students on the district’s Seal of Bi-literacy program, FFA State Convention and upcoming graduation.

In final action, the board learned the district’s 2023 distinguished grad for this year’s commencement would be 1979 graduate Sam Carrell.