Columbus Class of 2020 on track for graduation

Once the diplomas are distributed, Beenen said the graduates will walk once around the track, which will provide an opportunity for both ticket holders and non-ticket holders to see the graduates and take photos.

A parade through the downtown will also be held after the graduation ceremony is completed.

Beenen said the committee will check the weather on June 26 to determine if the outdoor event may be threatened by rain. She indicated if that happens, the ceremony would be moved indoors, although she had not worked out admission or other details with athletic director Jake McCullough.

Meanwhile, Beenen said prom would be held on July 10. She said students attending the prom would form a line from the fitness center and viewers would then be invited to drive by in their cars.

Beenen said she had finally been able to book the Ainsworth Opera House for the event, after initially failing to locate a suitable venue.

In other action during Monday’s meeting, the board tabled a decision on accepting a bid for a proposed ceiling and lighting project on the third floor of the junior high building.