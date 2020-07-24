Columbus Community School students will return to classrooms in the fall. Teachers, but not students, will be required to wear masks

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The preferred model in the Columbus Community School District’s Return to Learn (RTL) plan will the on-site option with students attending school in their classrooms, Superintendent Jeff Maeder told the school board Thursday during a special work session.
Maeder said the on-site model would include an online option for parents who had health or other legitimate concerns that would prevent their children from attending school in person.
He said the preferred option met more of the academic needs of students than either of the plan’s other two options. Those included a hybrid model and another that was based entirely online.
“They get the best education here. That’s the premise,” Maeder said about the on-site model.
Although that model was the preferred option selected by the district’s committee that developed the RTL plan, the process will still require following a variety of guidelines and other recommendations.
One of the most controversial will involve masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).
Maeder said the committee had determine the district’s staff might be more susceptible to COVID-19 than other districts because of its members’ ages; and had opted to require the staff to wear masks or other facial covers.
“We feel it’s important because our staff is essential,” he said.
“We are going to look for ways we don’t have to wear these, but it will provide one more layer of protection, he said, adding teachers would be required to wear the facial covers any time students were in the classroom.
Students would not be required to wear them in most situations, Maeder said, but he indicated they would be available to all students in an effort to strike a balance between requiring them or leaving it totally optional.
The facial covers would be especially important in those situations where social distancing could not be practiced, officials acknowledged.
“We want to make it doable, make it reasonable, so kids aren’t so distracted with their masks,” Maeder said.
“I can agree with where you are going with that,” board member Jayme Storm said, adding she especially welcomed the facial covering requirement for the teaching staff and also look at a student requirement if social distancing was a problem.
“I’m on a medical team so I want to make sure that is fully looked at,” she continued.
Board member Maria Gomez agreed, saying she had understood the mask requirement would be applied to both students and staff.
Maeder said the school would need to look at stocking PPE, especially since the school would need to provide the equipment if it was a requirement. He also suggested parents might be able to provide some for their students.
Other procedures addressed in the on-site model would require regular cleaning and disinfecting of restrooms, keeping water fountains inoperable, revamping transportation, lunch times and other issues.
The board also discussed the two other options included in the plan, an online model and a hybrid between in-class and online. Maeder however said those models were considered secondary options and likely only implemented if conditions changed.
In other action during the work session, the board discussed the options of filling the open seat when Gomez officially resigns her position. She had announced last month she would be resigning in July because she will be moving out of the district.
The board can either appoint someone or hold a special election, but did not take any position on a replacement option.
