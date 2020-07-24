Columbus Community School students will return to classrooms in the fall. Teachers, but not students, will be required to wear masks

“We feel it’s important because our staff is essential,” he said.

“We are going to look for ways we don’t have to wear these, but it will provide one more layer of protection, he said, adding teachers would be required to wear the facial covers any time students were in the classroom.

Students would not be required to wear them in most situations, Maeder said, but he indicated they would be available to all students in an effort to strike a balance between requiring them or leaving it totally optional.

The facial covers would be especially important in those situations where social distancing could not be practiced, officials acknowledged.

“We want to make it doable, make it reasonable, so kids aren’t so distracted with their masks,” Maeder said.

“I can agree with where you are going with that,” board member Jayme Storm said, adding she especially welcomed the facial covering requirement for the teaching staff and also look at a student requirement if social distancing was a problem.

“I’m on a medical team so I want to make sure that is fully looked at,” she continued.