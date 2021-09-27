Columbus council approves pay raises

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction’s elected officials and most of the city’s staff will have additional money coming their way, following separate decisions by the city council during its regular semi-monthly meeting on Wednesday.

In two decisions dealing with the city’s elected officials, the council approved the first readings of two separate ordinances granting pay raises for the city’s mayor and five council members.

Although the council voted to waive the second and third readings of each ordinance, under state law the increased compensation cannot start until the first day of January following a citywide election.

Since a citywide election will be held on Nov. 2, 2021, the new pay scales will officially begin on Jan. 1, 2022.

Under the revised ordinances, the mayor’s current $2,400 annual salary will go to $3,000 and council members’ per meeting compensation will climb from $40 to $50. Officials indicated the last pay increase for the city’s elected officials had been over 15 years ago.

Meanwhile, in the other compensation action, the council agreed to use a portion of its $136,878 initial American Rescue Plan allocation as a bonus for eight city employees who continued to work at their posts during the COVID-19 pandemic.