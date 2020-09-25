Columbus homecoming parade allows celebration amid pandemic

COLUMBUS JUNCTION – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the Columbus Community School District Homecoming parade had to be modified to ensure the safety of the people involved – which, to many spectators meant it was even more special.
While most years the parade travels through town before circling around and ending up back at the school, this year, the parade was limited to the school campus. Gone were the vehicles carrying Homecoming royalty and the marching band in the parade. The school district, however, had wanted to make sure the parade, which is an important part of the school year many people wait for, was held.
“It’s a beautiful day and hopefully the Wildcats can beat the Indians,” Tammy Mapel, the nutrition director for the district said as she waited for the start of the parade. A lifelong Wildcat, Mapel admitted the precautions taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 has been difficult, but necessary.
The district’s finance director Neil Mills waited with her for the parade to begin. He commented that it was wonderful that the district could still do something for the students.
“It builds spirit, from elementary clear through high school,” he said.
As the drums of the marching band were heard from the nearby football field where they had set up for the pep rally and the school’s spirit song was playing over a loudspeaker, Heather Morrison made her way onto the campus with three of her friends. All four were alumni of the school and all had children in the parade.
“These kids need this,” she said. “Their lives have changed so much because of this pandemic. This gives them a chance to celebrate being a student.”
Columbus Junction Police Chief Donnie Orr also enjoyed the parade as it passed. He had his patrol vehicle situated in the main driveway leading into the campus to make sure no one pulled in as the parade was going on.
“I think it is great the high school kids get to come out here and interact with the elementary kids,” he said. “I think that is awesome.”
Orr also commented that there have been many changes since March and he is happy to see something happen that marks a return to normalcy.
