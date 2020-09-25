Columbus homecoming parade allows celebration amid pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS JUNCTION – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the Columbus Community School District Homecoming parade had to be modified to ensure the safety of the people involved – which, to many spectators meant it was even more special.

While most years the parade travels through town before circling around and ending up back at the school, this year, the parade was limited to the school campus. Gone were the vehicles carrying Homecoming royalty and the marching band in the parade. The school district, however, had wanted to make sure the parade, which is an important part of the school year many people wait for, was held.

“It’s a beautiful day and hopefully the Wildcats can beat the Indians,” Tammy Mapel, the nutrition director for the district said as she waited for the start of the parade. A lifelong Wildcat, Mapel admitted the precautions taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 has been difficult, but necessary.

The district’s finance director Neil Mills waited with her for the parade to begin. He commented that it was wonderful that the district could still do something for the students.

“It builds spirit, from elementary clear through high school,” he said.