Columbus hopes to continue in-person classes, but will hold virtual learning day

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Despite a rise in Louisa County's COVID-19 positivity rate, the preferred option is to continue with in-person classes for the Columbus School District.
However, the school board agreed during a special meeting to test another option, just in case.
The board agreed to hold a virtual learning day on Nov. 23, which would provide some guidance for the school district if it is eventually forced to adopt a hybrid or totally online class model.
“We’re going to do everything we can to keep kids in school. This is truly a preparatory step in case we would ever have to go virtual,” Superintendent Jeff Maeder told the board.
According to the plan outlined by secondary principal Mark Yeoman, elementary principal Kristina Murphy and other school staff, laptop computers will be distributed Friday to those students not already issued a unit.
Classes would then be conducted online Monday.
A teacher in-service day would be held the next day to analyze the virtual day results.
Board president Bob Schwab questioned how many families would have the necessary internet access to log into the virtual classes.
“Do you know how many kids have internet access in the high school?” he asked Yeoman.
Yeoman said a questionnaire had been distributed to families, but the data had not been broken down to one building or another.
“We’re still gathering (information),” instructional coach Kristen Payne told the board.
She provided a chart showing the majority of families had internet access, but a potentially equal issue was the capability of the service to handle virtual classes.
While internet service and distribution of laptops were a concern, board member Andy White wondered if parents would have trouble arranging day care for their younger children on such short notice.
Murphy said school officials felt parents may have already arranged day care for their children for the Thanksgiving holiday and adding the two additional days would be less of a problem than later in the year.
Board member Jayme Storm said she felt having a run-through was needed to see what would and would not work, but wondered if the experiment could not work at just the secondary level.
“If we push it out too quickly, we might have a lot of gun-shy people,” she said.
Murphy said the administrators had felt it would offer families and school officials a more realistic picture to incorporate the entire student population.
“Even though there may be glitches for the secondary, it’s a different program (for the elementary),” she said.
Totemeier agreed.
“If we don’t just get it out of the way and rip the Band-aid off right now and get through it, we might not know. We just need to get it over with it and go through it. I feel like there is going to be a huge amount of growing pains with this. We just have to see what happens,” he said.
Storm said if trends continue, the school district may have to act without any idea of how a plan will work out.
“I think things will only get worse,” she predicted.
The board finally voted 4-1 to approve a virtual learning day for Nov. 23 and to hold a teacher in-service to evaluate the day on Nov. 24. Schwab cast the lone negative vote, while Totemeier, Storm, White and board member Tom Howell voted for it.
The board will hold its regular meeting on Nov. 23 and will discuss how the virtual instruction day unfolded.
