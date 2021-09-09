Columbus Junction acquires Louisa County Ambulance Service

COLUMBUS JUNCTION -- Following several weeks of discussion between city and ambulance service officials and others, another Louisa County nonprofit ambulance service has been acquired by its host city.

The Columbus Junction City Council approved the acquisition of the Louisa County Ambulance Service during its regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8. No date for the transfer of the service to the city was set, but Mayor Mark Huston said the process would immediately begin.

“It might take us a week — it might take us six months — it might take us to June 30,” he said, explaining the city would contact city attorney Jay Schweitzer to determine the needed steps for the acquisition.

Council member Tracy Harris suggested one of those steps should be an audit of the LCAS.

“We would need the permission of the ambulance service,” he said.

LCAS board member Linda Verink said local accountant Ivan Arthur did the accounting for the service, so Harris’ suggestion would not be any problem.

According to past discussions, the city is expected to assume all the service’s equipment and staff and will apparently continue to rent the ambulance barn.