Columbus Junction acquires Louisa County Ambulance Service

COLUMBUS JUNCTION -- Following several weeks of discussion between city and ambulance service officials and others, another Louisa County nonprofit ambulance service has been acquired by its host city.
The Columbus Junction City Council approved the acquisition of the Louisa County Ambulance Service during its regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8. No date for the transfer of the service to the city was set, but Mayor Mark Huston said the process would immediately begin.
“It might take us a week — it might take us six months — it might take us to June 30,” he said, explaining the city would contact city attorney Jay Schweitzer to determine the needed steps for the acquisition.
Council member Tracy Harris suggested one of those steps should be an audit of the LCAS.
“We would need the permission of the ambulance service,” he said.
LCAS board member Linda Verink said local accountant Ivan Arthur did the accounting for the service, so Harris’ suggestion would not be any problem.
According to past discussions, the city is expected to assume all the service’s equipment and staff and will apparently continue to rent the ambulance barn.
The acquisition will allow the service to receive increased Medicaid reimbursements that were not available to the service as a nonprofit. Officials had earlier reported that could mean around $48,000 in additional reimbursements.
The decision by the council mirrors a similar action made the city of Wapello about two years ago when it acquired the local nonprofit ambulance service and began operating it as the Wapello Community Ambulance Service.
The Columbus Junction action comes after a new state law was approved that allows county boards of supervisors to declare ambulance services as essential and upon approval by voters establish a dedicated tax to support those services.
That led to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors earlier this year to propose using the tax to fund a single countywide ambulance service funded through the tax. The single service would have replaced Louisa County and Wapello services and the Morning Sun Ambulance Service.
However, Wapello officials balked at the idea, explaining their volunteer-based system was working well. The supervisors eventually backed off their initial plan and began to support the city-owned services.
In other action during Wednesday’s Columbus Junction council meeting, the council agreed to dedicate up to 80% of the city’s first America Recovery Program (ARP) payment of $136,878 to a planned sewage lagoon upgrade project.
That project was initially projected to cost around $785,000, but when bids were opened earlier this year, the lowest one submitted was almost $1.4 million. The council rejected all bids and directed city engineer Matt Walker to develop a revised project. Walker told the council Wednesday the plans had been submitted to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for an amended permit and new bids would be requested once that permit is received.
In final action, the council:
• Agreed to new compensation rates for the mayor and city council member positions. Under the new proposal, which will require three ordinance readings and would not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2022, the mayor’s annual salary will increase from $2,400 to $3,000, and council members pay for each meeting will increase from $40 to $50. Officials indicated the last compensation increase was over 15 years ago.
• Set the citywide cleanup for Oct. 15;
• Approved a $39,071 final payment to G.R. Miller Construction, Washington, for sewer improvements on Oakview Drive and Crestwood Drive.