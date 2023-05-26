Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction City Council tabled action on establishing a volunteer-based transfer rig program within the Louisa County/Columbus Junction Ambulance Service (LCAS).

LCAS Executive Director Jim Ingham and LCAS staffer Dan Conry presented the proposal to the council on Wednesday. Conry developed the proposal after conducting research and talking with prospective users.

According to the two, a $103,700 annual profit was projected, assuming an average of 10 transfers per week.

They said those projections were based on primarily providing the service to UnityPoint Muscatine.

“Muscatine Fire does have an agreement with UnityPoint Muscatine to run transfers, (but) due to staffing issues and volume of transfers, Muscatine Fire cannot handle all the transfers,” Conry wrote in the proposal.

Even with additional transfer assistance from other ambulance providers, Conry said the Muscatine facility still cannot cover all its transfers.

The key for LCAS to provide the service will be recruiting additional volunteers who will then be paid to either be on call or actually provide transfer services.

Ingham and Conry both emphasized if the LCAS eventually provides the transfer service, it will not impact the service’s emergency calls response.

“We are not going to take away from our 911 rigs,” Conry said, pointing out a current backup unit will serve as a transfer rig if the program is eventually approved.

Ingham agreed.

“We will never ever let 911 be (unstaffed),” he said.

Both said recruiting volunteers would be the main handicap to developing the transfer service, and city officials agreed, especially since the $14 per hour volunteer pay will be on the low side of what EMTs and paramedics in Iowa now receive.

“There’s not a line (of volunteers) waiting,” council member Darin Mapel said.

However, officials said a sense of community service and other nonmonetary reasons could help with the recruitment. Mayor Mark Huston suggested the call for volunteers to staff the new service could help convince past volunteers to rejoin the LCAS, referring to the LCAS’s loss of several volunteers before the city took over the former nonprofit operation almost 18 months ago.

Council members questioned other parts of the proposal.

Hal Prior wondered if the transfer volunteers could also respond to a 911 emergency if they were on call and none of the normal 911 teams were available.

Ingham said the potential was there, but it was something still being worked on by the LCAS staff.

Council member Frank Best said he was concerned the proposal would attract volunteers, but they would drop out for whatever reason.

Ingham and Conry both said that unlike 911 calls, the transfer rig would not be required to respond whenever there was a request.

The two said if transfer crews were unavailable, UnityPoint would need to find other transfer providers.

Eventually, the council agreed to table the issue and ask the LCAS Ambulance Board to review the proposal and submit a recommendation to the council.

Huston said he expected a possible recommendation would be available for the council’s June 14 meeting.

In other action, the council:

Approved a guaranteed paid hours policy for LCAS staff, which will be based on the number of hours worked by an individual staff member.

Discussed possible parking restrictions for some streets that may be used as a detour route when the Iowa Highway 92 widening project begins sometime before April 2024.

Close After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the front lines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. Above, crews stand together in Kyiev, Ukraine after a successful delivery. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. Above, a Genesis crew loads the ambulance onto a trailer as it waits to be shipped overseas. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the front lines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. Above, a crew stands with a convoy of donated equipment, including the Genesis ambulance, in Ukraine. Photos: Genesis donates an ambulance, supplies to Ukraine After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the front lines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. Above, crews stand together in Kyiev, Ukraine after a successful delivery. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. Above, a Genesis crew loads the ambulance onto a trailer as it waits to be shipped overseas. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the frontlines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. After six years of service in the Quad-Cities, this Genesis Health System ambulance was donated to Ukraine and is now helping injured soldiers and civilians on the front lines of Ukraine’s war with Russia. UnityPoint-Trinity also contributed to the efforts by donating supplies. Above, a crew stands with a convoy of donated equipment, including the Genesis ambulance, in Ukraine.