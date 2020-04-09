Columbus Junction approves loan agreement for water meter project

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A loan agreement with the Washington State Bank, which was approved by the Columbus Junction City Council during its regular meeting Wednesday, should help move forward a nearly $272,000 plan to install new radio read water meters in the city.
Mayor Mark Huston reported the agreement for about $400,000 would cover the meter plan cost and also be used to retire the remaining debt on construction of the new water plant. According to previous discussions and actions, Ferguson Waterworks, Clive, will supply over 800 of the new meters, which are expected to cost about $240 each and could last up to 20 years. The total cost of the replacement project also included other specialized meters, software and installation costs.
Huston said the city can draw on the loan as needed and did not expect a large demand for the funds would be needed until the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak diminishes and the installations can begin.
Most of that work will likely be handled by Ferguson, although city workers have indicated they will be able to install some as their other duties permit.
In the meantime, the council will still need to decide how to repay the loan. Huston said the city council had previously discussed collecting a $5 per meter per month surcharge, although no final decision on the idea had been made. Officials have previously indicated the surcharge would require amending the city’s water ordinance.
In other action, Huston reported the council had approved an $18,000 contribution to the Columbus Benefited Fire District to purchase new bunker gear. The department is in the process of replacing all the gear and is seeking donated funds to cover some of that cost.
According to Huston, the city’s contribution should cover the cost of six sets of the equipment/clothing that will be used by firefighters responding to emergencies.
The city council agreed to provide the funding from its Roundy Fund after receiving a request letter from the department, which Huston said is planning to replace most of its other bunker gear sets.
Huston also reported the council approved a contract with Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission to administer a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that will be used to finance sewer upgrades.
In related action, the council also adopted several routine policies the federal government requires all CDBG recipients to follow in using the grant money.
In final action, Huston said the council agreed to hire Quintin Whittaker as a part-time city police officer, effective April 7. Whittaker is a certified officer and will receive a $20 hourly wage.
Huston also reminded the council that the city’s planned spring cleanup day had been postponed to the fall to potentially limit the spread of COVID-19. He said no date in the fall had been set.
He also reported the city was negotiating with a property owner to clarify an easement to reach a damaged sewer line off Ridge Road. He indicated a survey may be needed to establish the easement.
