Columbus Junction approves loan agreement for water meter project

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A loan agreement with the Washington State Bank, which was approved by the Columbus Junction City Council during its regular meeting Wednesday, should help move forward a nearly $272,000 plan to install new radio read water meters in the city.

Mayor Mark Huston reported the agreement for about $400,000 would cover the meter plan cost and also be used to retire the remaining debt on construction of the new water plant. According to previous discussions and actions, Ferguson Waterworks, Clive, will supply over 800 of the new meters, which are expected to cost about $240 each and could last up to 20 years. The total cost of the replacement project also included other specialized meters, software and installation costs.

Huston said the city can draw on the loan as needed and did not expect a large demand for the funds would be needed until the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak diminishes and the installations can begin.

Most of that work will likely be handled by Ferguson, although city workers have indicated they will be able to install some as their other duties permit.