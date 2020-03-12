Columbus Junction approves match donation for swimming pool

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus Junction City Council unanimously agreed Wednesday to match any donation made by the Columbus School District — up to $300,000 — to jump start a fundraising drive to build a new swimming pool.

The council’s decision came after pool committee members Kristen Payne and Scott Dennier made an appeal to the city officials. Reading from a letter that had been sent earlier to Mayor Mark Huston and council members, Payne explained the need for a new pool and a financial commitment from the city.

“The current pool is over 50 years old and has served our area well. However, it is no longer of adequate space to provide the kinds of recreational physical activity that would be the most benefit to the children and adults in Columbus Junction and surrounding area,” she said.

As the pool continues to age it will need more repairs. A repeat of last year, when a broken pipe forced it to close for an extended period, can be expected, Payne said.

Although the pool is owned by the Columbus School District, which will continue to own any new facility, Payne and Dennier said the city’s continued support for the effort would be vital to raising the $1.6 million a new pool is projected to cost.