Columbus Junction approves match donation for swimming pool

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus Junction City Council unanimously agreed Wednesday to match any donation made by the Columbus School District — up to $300,000 — to jump start a fundraising drive to build a new swimming pool.
The council’s decision came after pool committee members Kristen Payne and Scott Dennier made an appeal to the city officials. Reading from a letter that had been sent earlier to Mayor Mark Huston and council members, Payne explained the need for a new pool and a financial commitment from the city.
“The current pool is over 50 years old and has served our area well. However, it is no longer of adequate space to provide the kinds of recreational physical activity that would be the most benefit to the children and adults in Columbus Junction and surrounding area,” she said.
As the pool continues to age it will need more repairs. A repeat of last year, when a broken pipe forced it to close for an extended period, can be expected, Payne said.
Although the pool is owned by the Columbus School District, which will continue to own any new facility, Payne and Dennier said the city’s continued support for the effort would be vital to raising the $1.6 million a new pool is projected to cost.
“We have been vigorously applying for grant funds, however, we simply cannot move forward with this project without a major financial commitment,” Payne said, explaining the pool committee would expect the school district to match any city donation.
Dennier said the committee had met with the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission about applying for an Iowa Community Attraction & Tourism grant, but had been told it would need to have 60% of its funding raised before that grant program would award any funds.
“The city of Columbus Junction and the Columbus Community School District are the partners necessary in order to kick this project into high gear and be successful,” Payne said.
While council members indicated they supported the effort, there were a few questions.
“Will the new pool run at a profit or loss?” he asked the pool committee members.
You have free articles remaining.
Dennier, who currently serves as the pool manager, said the pool is not a money-maker, with the goal to come as close as possible to breaking even.
Harris also wondered where the city would find its donation.
“Where do we get this money?” he asked.
Huston suggested the city would need to tap several sources, including its Roundy Trust funds, a possible extension of the 1 cent local option sales tax and possibly even a tax levy, although he downplayed that option.
“We’ll have to get it from various places,” he told the council, before it eventually approved the donation.
The committee members said the intent would be to begin groundbreaking in the fall of 2021.
In other action, the council approved its Fiscal Year 2021 budget following a public hearing where there were no comments.
In final action, the council:
• Set a March 25 public hearing to consider a loan agreement with Washington State Bank to purchase new radio read water meters
• Approved holding an April 17 spring cleanup day in the city
• Learned from Huston that the city’s second $300,000 Community Development Block Grant application had been approved. It will be used to help finance construction of new sewer treatment plant.