Columbus Junction bell tower ownership found to be in library's name

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A $27,968 change order for bell tower repairs was one of several actions involving the former Columbus Junction Community Building that were approved by the city council Wednesday.

Mayor Mark Huston said the bell tower repairs had already been made, explaining the contractor had questioned how the tower had remained upright because of its deteriorated legs.

The addition in the change order nearly mirrors an earlier change order that had deducted $29,000 from the project’s original $298,500 contract cost.

In addition to the change order, the council also approved a $59,968 third payment estimate on the project, which will leave a remaining balance of $22,500.

The city has also retained around $13,748 from the previous payments.

Huston also reported during the course of the project, city officials had discovered the title to the building remains with the Columbus Junction Library Trustees and not the city of Columbus Junction.

He told the council the deed should be transferred to reflect the city’s ownership, but it will likely cost around $1,000 to update the property abstract. While discussing the community building status, council member Frank Best said the city was facing the same situation with Chautauqua Park.

He said the city’s primary park and the buildings on the property were currently titled to the Columbus Chautauqua Association.

The council agreed to move forward with clearing the title for the community building and will continue to investigate the park ownership.

In other action, the council approved the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 Urban Renewal report. Huston said the report detailed the tax increment financing revenue for the New Heritage Village Subdivision.

According to the report, $31,874 was collected in TIF revenue and $18,953 had been expended to cover debt related to street development in the subdivision.

In final action, Huston notified the council that a small portion of the fairgrounds was apparently not inside the city limits. He said the area around the horse corral was the only part of the fairgrounds not within the city limits.

He suggested for insurance and law enforcement purposes the city should seek to annex the area. The council agreed and directed Huston to notify the fairgrounds board of directors and move forward with the effort.

Huston said the fair board would meet later in the evening and he would raise the proposal with its members. He also said Louisa County officials would need to be notified.

Best also notified the council the library board had recently met and decided to postpone a final vote on its FY 23 budget until January.