Columbus Junction boosts contribution to development group

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The salary paid to the Louisa Development Group’s executive director could soon see an improvement, which may help reduce a chronic turnover problem in the position, after a second Louisa County community committed to increasing its annual membership payment.

Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston reported Wednesday that the city council had agreed to a four-year commitment to boost its membership fee from around $2,000 per year to $10,000 per year.

Both Columbus Junction and Wapello were asked in late 2020, shortly after Angela Shipley resigned in October as the LDG executive director, to commit to the higher fee.

Wapello approved the proposal during its Jan. 7 meeting.

According to previous reports and discussions, there have apparently been eight people serve in the executive director’s position since it was established in 2004.

Mallory Smith, who later became the Columbus Junction Community Development Director, was the first LDG executive director. She was hired in January 2004 and served until May 2006. Several of the succeeding administrators served less than one year, until local resident Sherry Humphreys was appointed in the spring of 2014.