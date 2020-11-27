Columbus Junction City Council approves annual reports

Huston said the report showed $311,996 in tax increment financing (TIF) debt remained outstanding. The TIF Special Revenue Fund Cash Balance at the start of the fiscal year had been $7,638. An additional $31,091 in TIF revenue from the urban renewal area had been collected by the city, with $28,639 being used to pay down the outstanding debt.

The remaining $10,090 of TIF revenue was earmarked for low- to moderate-income programs in the city, which Huston said had gone for the city’s sidewalk upgrading project.

The ending balance of the urban renewal report was $273,267.

The council also received an update on the water meter replacement project.

Public works staffers Jeff Vonnahme and Todd Salazar said the project was continuing to shrink as more water meters were replaced and to pay dividends in reduced meter reading time.

Vonnahme said between 35 and 40 meters of the more than 800 original manual read meters remained to be replaced with newer radio read models. He indicated city staff and others would continue to target those replacements.