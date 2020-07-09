Columbus Junction City Council sets water meter fee

“Actually (residents) will benefit too because we’ll catch a number of leaks we weren’t aware of. We’ve already caught several, because we are able to monitor each one of them,” he said.

Mayor Mark Huston also reminded the council that even though it might approve the new fee, the city would likely not immediately implement it. According to previous discussions, the fee would not go into effect until it was published and Huston indicated the city would wait to take that action until it saw what the new meters were recording.

“There’s a chance we won’t even charge a fee,” Huston said, adding the city had to be prepared to implement the fee if the water revenue did not increase as officials hoped.

If it is implemented the fee would be used to pay off the city’s $279,000 cost for the more than 800 new meters it purchased.

In a related discussion, public workers staffer Todd Salazar reported the public works crew had installed around 34 of the units. The majority of the meters are expected to be installed later this summer by Ferguson Waterworks, Clive, the company that is providing the meters.