Columbus Junction City Council to review sewage lagoon plan

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Plans and specifications for a planned sewage lagoon upgrade, which has been in the planning stage for over five years, will be reviewed during a June 9 public hearing, the Columbus Junction City Council agreed during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

According to past discussions, the city learned in 2016 that its current system was not meeting some revised discharge standards and would need modifications.

After investigating a number of possibilities, including the use of equipment that would utilize algae-based technology, city officials were told the city could simply extend a discharge pipe to the Iowa River, where the volume of water allowed the new standard to be met.

However, to discharge directly to the river, the city also needed to install UV disinfecting equipment to kill bacteria.

Project engineer Matt Walker, French-Reneker Associates, Fairfield, presented a sketch of the proposed project to the council and explained the formal plans and specifications would be presented for approval at the June 9 meeting.

He also said bids would be presented to the council following the public hearing.