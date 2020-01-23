COLUMBUS JUNCTION - A decision on a water meter changeover in Columbus Junction could come at the city council’s Feb. 12 meeting, city officials learned Wednesday.
Mayor Mark Huston suggested that timeline after he, council members, city staff and local residents received an overview on how radio-read meters work and their benefits from Tyler Stargel, a meter specialist with Ferguson Waterworks, Clive.
City staff has recommended several meters manufactured by Ferguson as possible replacements to the city’s current stock of aging meters that must be manually read each month to determine water customers’ usage.
Huston said those older meters were likely not providing accurate readings and that was costing the city money.
“A water meter (as it ages) does not speed up, it slows down, so we are probably missing revenue,” he said before Stargel’s presentation.
Stargel agreed and said that was an important reason for the city to act.
“There is a cost to doing nothing. You’ve got older meters out there in the system and they represent water loss,” he said.
He also pointed out that in addition to the more accurate readings the new units would provide, they also offered options not available to the older-style manual meters.
City staff is able to remotely read the units in a fraction of the time needed to manually read meters and the new equipment and software can store the usage data for 96 days.
That storage capability can be important if a customer has a billing complaint because the city staff can quickly go back and point to usage during a specific span of time.
Stargel also said the new units could be used to help spot water leaks and other potentially expensive problems. He said when the new units are read, they will flag days where the water usage appeared to vary from normal usage.
The flag could indicate for instance if water usage suggested a persistent or intermittent water leak.
City staffer Todd Salazar said the flagging system in the new meters was accidentally demonstrated to him recently. Salazar reminded the council that around 10 radio-read meters had been installed in the community to provide a test of the new units.
He had checked on one of the units in a newly constructed house and a flag had indicated there was a leak at the residence. Although a plumber was unable to find anything, the meter continued to show a leak and eventually it was discovered a water pipe had separated inside a wall.
Without the meter registering a leak, it may have been at least a few months before that leak would have been discovered and the water bill could have skyrocketed.
Stargel presented a quote that showed replacing the city’s 800 regular water meters would cost around $196,000. Adding in several other special meters and software would bring the cost for the new equipment to around $213,555.
Stargel also said his company could provide the staff to complete the work at a cost of around $56,000. City officials said that would probably be needed, since there are only two full-time public works staffers and they would have other duties.
City officials suggested the cost could be covered by a $5 per month per meter surcharge to water bills.
In other action, the council:
- Held a public hearing on the city’s proposed maximum tax rate for Fiscal Year 2021 and later approved a rate of just under $12.49/$1000 taxable valuation, which would be about 40 cents below the current rate;
- Approved the appointment of Cindy Baker to the library board.
