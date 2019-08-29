COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A green or red light may soon be given to ATV/UTV operators in Columbus Junction, after Mayor Mark Huston told the city council he would continue an investigation into the units’ possible use in the city.
Huston told the council that city officials had received inquiries from riders inside and outside the community about using machines in town and a review of the city’s code had left the issue unsettled.
“Our ordinance is mute,” Huston said about the legal use of the machines in town.
He said local ATV/UTV users are already driving on the city streets, so he suggested the city council needed to address the issue.
“It seems to be the thing, (but) if we’re going to allow it, (we) should have something on the books,” he said.
Police chief Donnie Orr said some of the inquiries he had received about driving the units in town had come from Wapello residents, who are allowed to drive ATV/UTVs in that community.
Louisa County also allows vehicles to be driven on county roads and Orr said drivers who were contacting him wanted to drive into Columbus Junction to dine at restaurants or conduct other business.
“I’m all for allowing it,” Orr told the council after Huston asked him for input.
He said the drivers normally call him to advise they are driving over.
“If they want to come here and spend their money, that’s a good thing,” Orr said.
Council member Phil Kaalberg was not as certain and questioned how the units could be safely operated without much of the equipment required for most street vehicles.
“I guess I don’t understand how in the world you can take a vehicle and run it on a street without a license and operate it as a vehicle. It should have turn signals; it should have headlights; it should have seat belts,” he told the council.
“I always thought turn signals and stop lights would be needed,” council member Tracy Harris said.
“I think most of the side-by-sides have (those features),” council member Jason Payne replied.
Kaalberg indicated even if that was the case, it didn’t mean Columbus Junction needed to add any enabling ordinance to its code.
“As far as I’m concerned, we don’t need to do anything. If we don’t have any problems, why bother?” he asked.
Council member Hal Prior agreed.
“Why make the code book any heavier?” he asked.
However, council member Frank Best said the city might need to take action now since the issue had come up in a formal meeting.
“I think we’ve already opened a can of worms by talking about it,” he said, pointing out if something happened now, the council could be accused of having not taken any action.
Huston said city officials had obtained a copy of the Wapello ordinance and said the only major change he thought might be needed was to remove a section dealing with snowmobiles.
“We already have (a snowmobile ordinance),” he said, saying he would continue to investigate other possible ordinances and report back to the council.
In other action, Huston said city officials had met again with FEMA and Iowa Homeland Security staff in an effort to move a reimbursement request for infrastructure damage on Oakview Drive forward.
The street, water and sewer lines were heavily damaged when a hillslide occurred in late May. City officials said they are optimistic at least some of the damage costs will be reimbursed, but there has not been any final decision.
