Columbus Junction considers restrictions for drop-off site

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — There could be restrictions considered on Columbus Junction’s yard waste drop-off site, or possibly criminal charges for illegal dumping if misuse of the site continues, city officials warned on Wednesday during the city council’s regular meeting.

Council member Tracy Harris raised the issue, saying he had recently been notified that it was impossible to even access the site because of large logs and brush that have apparently been disposed at the site by commercial tree trimmers.

“I don’t think it’s right that our city guys have to take care of somebody that is getting paid for removing a tree and dumping it off on our guys where they have to burn it and clean it up,” he said.

According to city staffers, in addition to the commercial operations misuse of the site, there has also been trash and other debris left there. Public workers staffer Todd Salazar said standing water has not even deterred some people.

“That place is not solid. You’ve got one road in there to stay on and not get stuck. It gets even worse when it rains and water is standing and they dump right in the water,” he continued.

Salazar said closing the gate in those instances has not helped.