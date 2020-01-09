COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A contract to continue Columbus Junction’s Summer Recreation partnership with the Louisa County Conservation Board was approved by the city council Wednesday.
LCCB Naturalist Bobbi Donovan told the council the 2019 Environmental Science-themed program had attracted 21 kindergarten to second graders during the one-week July series, while 12 third to six graders attended the one-week series in August.
Donovan said the theme for the 2020 program would be Animal Olympics to correspond with the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
She said instead of conducting the program over two weeks, with each age group coming for one week, the LCCB was proposing to open both weeks to all age groups.
One week of the program will be held June 22-26, while the second week would be July 27-31. Two conservation board staff members would be present during the activities, which will be held again at Chautauqua Park.
Donovan said the July activities would not conflict with the Louisa County Fair, which is scheduled for July 21-25.
She also said there would not be any change in the cost of the program, which was around $2,000 last year.
“We’ve done this in the past and have used proceeds from the Roundy Trust,” Mayor Mark Huston told the council, adding he felt it was a good program.
The council also approved two resolutions appointing its official banks to be Washington State Bank and Community Bank & Trust, with $1 million in maximum deposits set for each.
You have free articles remaining.
A resolution identifying the Columbus Gazette as the official city newspaper was also approved.
Although it did not require any action by the council, Huston also presented his list of council appointments to various city council committees and the council representatives to several city boards and commissions.
The council committee for utilities will be Tracy Harris and Darin Mapel; for streets and sidewalks - Mapel and Jason Payne; finance - Hal Prior and Frank Best; public safety - Harris and Prior; and community development - Payne and Best.
The council representatives to the various boards and commission were: library board - Mapel; planning & zoning - Prior; board of adjustment - Harris; community development - Best; parks & recreation - Payne; housing appeals board - Prior; and historic preservation - Best.
In final action, Harris said he was anxious to keep the investigation into switching the city’s current water meters over to radio-read models active. Huston agreed and pointed out he would be meeting with the finance committee and city clerk Julie Heindel in the next few days to begin discussions on next year’s budget and that would be a key issue.
The city is currently experimenting with a few of the radio-read models, which prompted Huston to ask if the council wanted a representative from a company whose model is favored by the city’s public works staff to attend the next meeting and make a presentation.
“We need to know the information,” Prior said.
City staffer Todd Salazar said he would contact the representative and request he attend the council’s Jan. 22 meeting.
In addition to the water meter issue, Huston also identified several other continuing projects in the community that could figure into budget preparations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.