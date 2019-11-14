COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A new minimum sewer charge is set for Columbus Junction, following approval of a second reading of a proposed sewer rate increase amendment by the city council on Wednesday.
In addition to approving the second reading, the council also waived the amendment’s third reading, meaning the new rate structure will go into effect upon publication.
Based on a prior rate increase, residents can likely expect to see the new rates on their January billing.
According to the amendment, the only change will be a $5 increase in the minimum water usage used for determining the sewer fee. Currently the city charges $10 for the first 2,000 gallons or less of water used as a sewer fee. Under the proposed amendment, the minimum charge will increase to $15 for the same water usage.
Sewer fees for higher water usage will not change.
City officials initially unveiled the proposed rate increase at the council’s Oct. 23 meeting. During that discussion, Mayor Mark Huston explained the city needed to boost its sewer revenue because “we’re running a little tight in that area.”
He also pointed to an upcoming sewer improvement project scheduled to begin next spring that would comply with revised state guidelines for ammonia and phosphorus levels in the city’s sewage discharges.
The city intends to run a direct discharge pipe to the Iowa River and install a UV system in the line to meet disinfection requirements.
In a related discussion about that project later in the meeting, city engineer Matt Walker reported the results from a recent community income survey had recently come back.
Walker said the results showed the city would qualify to apply for a Community Development Block Grant, which according to previous discussions, would pay for about half of the project’s estimated $600,000 cost.
Walker told the council Wednesday that it would likely be spring before the city would learn if it had been approved for the grant. A spring bid letting for the work is also expected, with completion planned by November.
In other action, the council approved a $25,044 pay estimate to Four Seasons Excavating, West Burlington, for installing a replacement water main on Oakview Drive.
The original water line was damaged when the roadway collapsed in May following heavy rains. Walker presented the pay estimate and said the work was essentially completed, although some landscaping and seeding would need to be done next spring.
In a final report to the council, Walker said the Locust Street bridge was now open, prompting council member Hal Prior to ask if a railing would eventually be installed.
The previous bridge did have a railing and Huston acknowledged it would take residents time to get used to the new look.
Walker said the new structure complied with Iowa Department of Transportation guidelines because it had six-foot shoulders. However, he said the city could install a guardrail later if it wished.
Although city officials agreed they did not want to see anyone injured, they agreed to wait before making any decision.
The council also agreed to reschedule its regular second meeting in December from Dec. 25 to Dec. 23 because of Christmas.
In final action, city librarian Mindy Grimm reminded the council that foreign correspondent and author Atia Abawi would be in Columbus Junction on Tuesday, Nov. 19. She will meet with students at the school during the day and give a public presentation on her work at the library at 7 p.m.
