Columbus Junction council discusses infrastructure projects

The new meters are also expected to decrease the reading time and help pinpoint leaks inside buildings that could raise a customer’s monthly water bill.

Huston said city crews may have to replace meters in cases where the meter replacement contractor’s team has been unable to schedule appointments. No final date for completion of the work has been set.

In other projects, Huston said two sewer projects that were tied to damage caused by heavy rain in 2019 were also continuing. He said a sewer line replacement on Crestwood Drive was nearly complete, with just some riprap needed to be installed. That work is being held up while the city requests permission from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), which is providing disaster assistance funding for the work.

Meanwhile, the other damaged line on Oakview Drive is scheduled to be completed by December, although the city is still unsure of the full scope of the work, Huston said.

“We won’t know until we dig it up,” he said.

City engineer Matt Walker had reported to the council this May that FEMA had finally authorized the repair work to be completed, along with street repair work that was needed because of the heavy rains.

In other action during the meeting, Huston reported former Louisa County Supervisor Paula Buckman had met with the council to update it on her candidacy to be elected back to the board of supervisors.

