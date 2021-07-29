Columbus Junction Council discusses unapproved ditch modifications

“We already have an ordinance,” Huston said, although he agreed that Salazar’s new proposal could be used to update the original regulations.

“Maybe look at each circumstance,” he said, adding that a permit requirement would also be appropriate.

“So we have a record that says (a resident) could (make ditch modifications),” Huston said.

Council member Darin Mapel suggested a fee.

“They are getting a benefit out of it if they do it right,” he said.

The possibility some modifications might not be correctly completed also raised questions during the discussion.

Huston said the city’s right of way extended beyond the actual travel portion of a street and if the modifications caused a negative effect, the city had the right to repair the ditches and assess a charge.

“They filled our ditch,” he said before reminding the council the issue would be discussed further at the Aug. 10 meeting.

In other action, the council agreed to allow LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) to use the former community development office in city hall for its activities.