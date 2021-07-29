Columbus Junction Council discusses unapproved ditch modifications

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — More Columbus Junction residents are making ditch modifications around their properties without city council approval following an April decision by the council approving a ditching request.
The issue was discussed during the council meeting Wednesday but tabled until the Aug. 11 meeting.
The council discussed the issue with Dick McCormac, 411 Flatiron Drive, during its April 14 meeting. McCormac had told the council he was interested in filling a portion of a ditch that runs along his property because water would collect in the depression.
The council approved the request, explaining the modifications proposed by McCormac did not appear to significantly impact water movement in the area.
However, after that other property owners began to modify their ditches without contacting the city, despite an ordinance regulating that activity.
During Wednesday’s discussion, Mayor Mark Huston said public works staffer Todd Salazar had written a policy on ditch modifications.
“(We) really haven’t had time yet to dig into it yet,” he said, agreeing quickly with council member Tracy Harris’ suggestion to table the issue.
After agreeing to table, the council continued to discuss the issue.
“We already have an ordinance,” Huston said, although he agreed that Salazar’s new proposal could be used to update the original regulations.
“Maybe look at each circumstance,” he said, adding that a permit requirement would also be appropriate.
“So we have a record that says (a resident) could (make ditch modifications),” Huston said.
Council member Darin Mapel suggested a fee.
“They are getting a benefit out of it if they do it right,” he said.
The possibility some modifications might not be correctly completed also raised questions during the discussion.
Huston said the city’s right of way extended beyond the actual travel portion of a street and if the modifications caused a negative effect, the city had the right to repair the ditches and assess a charge.
“They filled our ditch,” he said before reminding the council the issue would be discussed further at the Aug. 10 meeting.
In other action, the council agreed to allow LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) to use the former community development office in city hall for its activities.
LULAC members had requested the continued use of the office a few weeks ago, but the council had not acted at that time. Officials said they did not believe the LULAC use would conflict with other office users.
Police Chief Donnie Orr also reported he and other city staff had recently met with the Iowa Department of Transportation, and a proposed route to detour Iowa Highway 92 traffic during a planned upgrade had been developed.
He said the upgrade work now was planned for the spring of 2023.
Huston also reported he had recently met with City Engineer Matt Walker, who was redesigning a planned UV treatment system for the city’s waste water treatment facility.
An original plan was rejected because bids came in too high.
In final action, Huston reminded the council that the planned referendum for a new local option sales tax was set for Nov. 2. He said local residents needed to be reminded about the need for the tax, which is set to expire Dec. 31, 2022. The sunset clause was included in the original 2006 referendum establishing the tax.