COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction city officials have been presented with a preliminary sketch for a proposed mural on the side of a downtown building, Mayor Mark Huston reported Wednesday during the city council’s regular meeting.

Huston said the sketch had been presented to him by downtown property owner Jose Estrada, who presented the idea for the mural to the city council at its June 28 meeting.

Estrada owns the building at 204 Main Street where the mural would be painted on its exposed north wall. According to previous discussions, the mural would be painted by local artist Martin Cardenas.

Although Huston did not distribute copies of the sketch, he said it included the city’s historic swinging bridge, the state seal of Iowa, both the national and state flags and the nearby junction of the Iowa and Cedar rivers.

Huston indicated he was pleased with the sketch and said he and Estrada had also discussed costs, but nothing had been finalized.

He said Estrada was planning to seek donations for the project. Huston said he anticipated the city would provide some contribution to that effort.

The council also agreed to hold an Aug. 9 sealed-bid sale of an alley parcel north of the Walnut Street/Western Avenue intersection. The council acted after holding a public hearing on the proposed sale earlier in the meeting. There were no comments presented during the hearing.

Under the bidding process approved by the council, bidders must submit their sealed bids by 5 p.m. on Aug. 9, but may then attend the meeting and raise their bid twice if necessary.

The city will publicize other details on the bidding process and also contact the alley's two adjacent property owners to advise them of the sale.

Council member Frank Best also reported during the meeting that the ambulance board had met the night before. He said the ambulance service was still trying to recruit additional volunteers to handle transfer calls.

In final action, the council agreed to reschedule its July 26 meeting to July 24 because the Louisa County Fair will be held that week.

