Columbus Junction City Council showed support Wednesday for housing assistance programs provided by the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC).
The council agreed to provide up to $20,000 if the commission develops a program that attracts local residents and the funding support needed.
Mayor Mark Huston said SEIRPC Executive Director Mike Norris described several potential programs during a meeting with Huston, council member Hal Prior and members of Columbus Properties LLC, a nonprofit organization developing the New Heritage Village Subdivision.
“Regional planning has some programs that can be shaped for what your needs are,” Huston told the council.
He said those programs could include rehabilitation of existing housing, down payment assistance and even new housing construction, but they were all designed to have some community funding provided as a local match.
While the commission currently does not have a specific program in mind for Columbus Junction, Huston said the council’s decision to provide funding would convince the commission the city was serious about its participation.
“They wondered if the city of Columbus Junction was interested and if we are, would we be willing to put some money in it,” he told the council.
Huston, who is a member of the SEIRPC board of directors, said he had seen the success of past commission efforts and assured the council members the commission would handle all the program logistics.
Huston suggested the funds could come from its Roundy Account. That revenue is provided by an annual donation through the Beryl and Sime Roundy Trust, which was established by the late long-time residents.
Huston said enough money was currently in the account and a new donation would be received later this year. He said the funds would likely not be provided to the commission until next spring.
In other action, parks and recreation board member Elizabeth Kling provided an update on the board’s plans to install natural playground equipment in Monkey Run Park.
Kling said the equipment would include logs, a wikiup and other elements designed to reconnect young people to nature. She said the board had raised around $715 for the project, meaning there would not be any direct city money spent on the items.
City officials generally supported the project, but pointed out the park area was acquired by federal disaster assistance funding, which placed limits on what could be installed on the area. They also wondered about meeting safety rules for playground equipment.
Huston said he would check on those issues with federal officials and the city’s insurance provider.
With that assurance, the council approved the proposal, provided the work met safety guidelines and disaster assistance rules.
The council also approved a $107,430 payment to Keller Excavating, Boone, for work on the nearby Locust Street Bridge Replacement Project. Engineer Matt Walker, Mt. Pleasant, said if weather cooperates the company could begin forming up the walls for the triple box culvert this week and hopefully pour the top next week.
In final action, temporary AmeriCorps employees Maria Gomez and Tial Sung updated the council on the RefugeeRISE program. According to Gomez, the program will be conducted through the Columbus Junction Public Library and assist refugees with citizenship, employment and other issues.
