Columbus Junction delays water surcharge

“Maybe we’ll see the income is alright and we won’t have to do the (surcharge),” he said.

Officials also pointed out the proposed amendment would still need to pass two readings. If the city council followed its regular meeting schedule and did not waive any of the next two readings, the earliest the amendment could be finalized would be the council’s July 22 meeting.

However, since an ordinance is not enforceable until it is published, officials said the surcharge could be on the books, but not on the water bills until that happened.

Huston also reminded the council that although the city will be paying interest on the loan it took out to finance the meter purchase, it would be November before a full payment involving both interest and principal was due.

In other action, the council approved a change order for the Locust Street box culvert. According to Huston, the change order mostly involved minor adjustments in the project, which basically involved little change in the initial $293,106 project cost.

The council also approved a salary increase resolution that finalized a 2 percent salary increase for city employees. The new salaries go into effect on July 1.