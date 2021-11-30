Columbus Junction establishes a Housing Committee

According to an Iowa State Extension Service webpage, the initiative “helps communities self-assess their housing needs and guides them in the decision-making process when addressing those needs. It guides communities in considering options that ensure existing and potential residents are able to find safe, secure and quality housing that meets their needs and fits within their budgets. The RHRA helps communities know what kinds of housing-related information they should gather and review to make informed decisions. The assessment checklists aid in the creation of local housing policy that is appropriate for the needs and desires of a community.”