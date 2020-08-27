Columbus Junction fall cleanup day will be Oct. 23

The council then approved holding the cleanup on Oct. 23, although Huston cautioned the COVID-19 virus could still impact the plans.

“It somewhat depends on what the virus does, too I suppose,” he said.

In other action, the council accepted a $48,981 bid from G&R Miller Construction, Washington, to install sanitary sewer improvements on Oakview Drive and Crestwood Drive.

Sections of the sewer lines on those streets were damaged this spring with a hillside collapsed following heavy rains in the area.

The council also considered a $58,813 bid from Kemp & Sons, Letts; and a $120,204 quote from Fye Excavating, Sperry.

Project engineer Matt Walker, French-Reneker Associates, Fairfield, said the estimate his company had submitted this spring to the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) had been around $72,000.

“I would recommend G&R Miller,” he said, reminding the council the same company had completed sewer and other work in the New Heritage Village Subdivision a few years ago.

He also told the council that FEMA would cover 75 percent of the project cost, the state would contribute 10 percent and the city would need to make up the remaining 15 percent.