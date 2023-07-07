COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A one dollar increase in Columbus Junction’s solid waste/recycling fee was finalized Wednesday by the city council.

The council approved the second reading of an ordinance amendment and waived the third.

The increase will boost the monthly per residence combined fee from $22.75 to $23.75.

City officials did not indicate when the new rate would go into effect, but the council’s approval will not be official until it is published, according to previous reports.

Before approving the increase, council members said the city’s contract with trash hauler WEMIGA Waste, Mt. Pleasant, was scheduled to expire next year, prompting some to wonder if the increase could wait until then.

“We’re losing money now,” mayor pro tem Hal Prior pointed out, acknowledging another increase may be necessary after a new contract is signed.

The rest of the council agreed and unanimously approved the increase.

The council also approved two related actions involving the Oakview Drive and Ridge Road Paving Project.

In the first action, the council approved a $2,000 change order request by contractor L.L. Pelling for additional manhole work, The change order boosted the project’s overall cost to $119,252, with 75% being covered through a FEMA disaster assistance program.

The second action approved by the council was an $8,040 third and final payment to L.L. Pelling for completing the work. The payment represented the project retainage.

After debating the issue for the past several weeks, the council also finally agreed to move forward with a paint stripping project, but to exclude any work on Second Street from Gamble to Maple.

That street is expected to be part of a detour once the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) begins its Highway 92 widening project and city officials have questioned if the DOT would do the striping once the detour begins.

However, much of that project’s schedule remains unknown. That has led to the delay in the city finalizing its striping plans, although public works staffer Todd Salazar had been urging the council to decide on the stripping schedule.

In final action, Jose Estrada met with the council and presented a preliminary plan to have a mural painted on the side of his building at 204 Main Street. The building is adjacent to the small corner park established by the city following a December 2000 fire.

Estrada and project supporter Angie Manes told the council a local artist would paint the mural, but they wanted to make sure city officials were in support first.

City officials indicated they were, but wanted to view the mural design and other details before granting any approval to use the park property for the painting.

