Columbus Junction mayor discusses Tyson closure amid 86 new COVID-19 cases

Safety precautions Huston had heard about include taking employees temperatures as they enter the building and increasing sanitary procedures. While he is not sure if interpreters had been brought in to stress the importance of safety precautions against COVID to those employees whose first language is not English, he says the plant uses interpreters for most other things and have been on staff for years so he believes they are in use now. Huston believes all employees are being tested.

Representatives of Tyson had not returned a call requesting information by press time.

Huston said even with its doors closed, Tyson is still paying its workers. What is harming the small town more than Tyson being closed for a few weeks, Huston said, is the small businesses in town that are closed. It's like this all over Iowa and probably all over the country, and Huston is concerned many of the businesses won’t return once the COVID-19 emergency is over, or won’t make it if they do.

“You would like to help each and every person that is having difficulties and you would like to get back to where we were before all this happened,” he said. ‘We will. It’s just a matter of how long it takes.”