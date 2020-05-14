Columbus Junction receives OK to begin damage repairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction can finally move ahead with repair work on streets and sewers that were damaged in May 2019 by heavy rainfall, after federal disaster officials gave their blessing to the work.

City engineer Matt Walker, French-Reneker Associates, Fairfield, told the city council during its regular meeting Wednesday that the Federal Emergency Management Administration had recently taken steps that would allow the city to move forward on two repair efforts.

“Finally, FEMA has authorized funding for both of these projects,” Walker said.

He told the council the first project would include repairs on 443 feet of Oakview Drive that collapsed as a result of the storm and another 40-foot strip on Ridge Road that was damaged.

“This project is above the bid threshold, so you will have to go through the full public hearing process,” Walker told the council.

He then presented the council with an engineering agreement between the city and French-Reneker that would authorize the development of designs and also cover engineering oversight during the construction phase of the work.