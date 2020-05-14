Columbus Junction receives OK to begin damage repairs

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction can finally move ahead with repair work on streets and sewers that were damaged in May 2019 by heavy rainfall, after federal disaster officials gave their blessing to the work.
City engineer Matt Walker, French-Reneker Associates, Fairfield, told the city council during its regular meeting Wednesday that the Federal Emergency Management Administration had recently taken steps that would allow the city to move forward on two repair efforts.
“Finally, FEMA has authorized funding for both of these projects,” Walker said.
He told the council the first project would include repairs on 443 feet of Oakview Drive that collapsed as a result of the storm and another 40-foot strip on Ridge Road that was damaged.
“This project is above the bid threshold, so you will have to go through the full public hearing process,” Walker told the council.
He then presented the council with an engineering agreement between the city and French-Reneker that would authorize the development of designs and also cover engineering oversight during the construction phase of the work.
The design work would cost $12,000, while the day-to-day construction engineering work would carry an $11,000 price tag, although Walker said he thought that could be lower.
In addition to the street repairs, FEMA also approved disaster funding to repair damaged sanitary sewer lines on Oakview Drive and Crestwood Drive, Walker added.
“These are a little smaller, so aren’t above the bid threshold,” he said, explaining they would be similar to an earlier repair project that allowed the city to make the repairs quicker.
Walker presented a second engineering agreement to cover the design and construction engineering work for the sewer project, which included a $6,500 design fee and a construction engineering cost of $5,300.
The council approved both agreements.
City officials indicated if additional damage is found when work begins on the sewer repairs, FEMA will need to be notified for additional disaster assistance.
According to Walker, the federal agency will cover 75 percent of the project cost, with another 10 percent provided by the state and the city covering the remaining 15 percent.
The council also set a May 27 public hearing for a proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget amendment that will include $277,157 in additional expenditures and $344,058 in increased revenues.
The increased revenue will come from higher local option sales tax, REAP grant, FEMA funds, a loan advance for the city’s planned water meter replacement project and other sources. The increased expenditures covered jail payment, expenses related to the FEMA projects, park house repairs, Locust Street bridge and other projects.
The council also accepted with regret the resignation of assistant police chief Greg Torres. Torres recently accepted a deputy sheriff’s position with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department.
Police chief Donnie Orr indicated he would begin seeking a replacement as soon as possible, even though Torres said in his resignation letter he would be available to assist the city department on a part-time basis.
In final action, the council:
• Learned from public works staffer Todd Salazar that Ferguson Waterworks, Clive, would begin replacing the city’s current water meters with new radio-read models in July. He said the company estimated it would take several months to complete the changeover;
• Formally approved a letter that would commit the city to providing up to a $10,000 donation to the Columbus School District to ensure free swimming pool use this summer.
