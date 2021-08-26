Columbus Junction residents asked for opinion on ambulance service

He said because Wapello's service works well with a mostly volunteer staff it would likely be the “fly in the ointment” to a new county-wide and operated system.

Maine said if Columbus Junction did decide to assume control of the Louisa County Ambulance Service, he and other Wapello officials would be willing to assist.

“We have a working model that works, and we’re happy to share it,” he said.

Griffin conceded the Wapello service works well and said if Columbus Junction and Morning Sun, where the county’s third ambulance service is headquartered, agreed to each assume their hometown services, the county’s plan would likely have to wait.

“Maybe (the county plan) is too big a leap. Let’s see if we can get the other two ambulance services to (operate as a city service) for awhile; and in the end of five years say that was a good first step, but you know, maybe we need to go one step farther,” Griffin suggested, adding he was willing to back off his county-wide proposal if the three existing services could be similarly operated.

Huston said the issues he saw as the biggest roadblocks to Columbus Junction assuming the service were financial risk and oversight.