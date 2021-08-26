Columbus Junction residents asked for opinion on ambulance service

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction residents will have an opportunity during a Sept. 1 town hall meeting to provide their opinions on a proposed city acquisition of the area’s nonprofit Louisa County Ambulance Service.
The city council agreed Wednesday to hold the town meeting after discussing the idea with the ambulance service's officials and staff, county supervisor Randy Griffin and Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine during its regular meeting.
Griffin attended the meeting because of a new state law that allows county boards of supervisors to identify emergency medical services as essential services in the county and to assess taxes in support of those services, if voters agree.
The supervisors have been promoting a county-wide ambulance service with a paid, full-time staff, which Griffin continued to suggest at Wednesday’s meeting would likely be the fairest and most effective arrangement.
He said under the county system he envisioned, the county would operate a main ambulance barn in both Columbus Junction and Wapello, with a possible satellite barn in Morning Sun. Griffin previously said a satellite might be needed in the Letts/Grandview area.
Meanwhile, the city of Wapello has operated the Wapello Community Ambulance Service for around three years, and Maine came at the invitation of Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston to explain how that city acquired and operates the service.
He said because Wapello's service works well with a mostly volunteer staff it would likely be the “fly in the ointment” to a new county-wide and operated system.
Maine said if Columbus Junction did decide to assume control of the Louisa County Ambulance Service, he and other Wapello officials would be willing to assist.
“We have a working model that works, and we’re happy to share it,” he said.
Griffin conceded the Wapello service works well and said if Columbus Junction and Morning Sun, where the county’s third ambulance service is headquartered, agreed to each assume their hometown services, the county’s plan would likely have to wait.
“Maybe (the county plan) is too big a leap. Let’s see if we can get the other two ambulance services to (operate as a city service) for awhile; and in the end of five years say that was a good first step, but you know, maybe we need to go one step farther,” Griffin suggested, adding he was willing to back off his county-wide proposal if the three existing services could be similarly operated.
Huston said the issues he saw as the biggest roadblocks to Columbus Junction assuming the service were financial risk and oversight.
Louisa County Ambulance Service board chair Nick Goddard said the service is operating in the black and has recently hired a new director, Jim Ingram, and also four paramedics.
He indicated having that level of trained staff would allow the it to conduct additional Muscatine County transfers, which could bring in around $75,000 in fees. Board member Linda Verink also pointed out if the city took over management of the service, around $48,000 in additional Medicaid payments could be collected.
Oversight could continue to be by a board, only appointed by the city council, Huston later agreed. The council then decided to hold the town hall meeting to gather comments from the public.
In other action, the council approved a $36,400 engineering/architectural services contract with Klingner & Associates, Burlington. The company will inspect and prepare renovation plans for the Columbus Community Heritage Center Museum.