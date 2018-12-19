COLUMBUS JUNCTION — There has been enough student progress that the Columbus’ Roundy Elementary School is no longer on a federal/state improvement list, the school board learned during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.
According to business manager Neil Mills, the 2017 school performance profile, formerly known as the district’s report card, showed enough students were either proficient in the tested areas or there had been other achievements that the building’s performance rank was now “Acceptable.”
“We are no longer a School in Need of Improvement. We have met all the standards,” Mills reported, referring to an older evaluation under the now-replaced federal No Child Left Behind program.
A copy of the 2017 evaluation that is available through the Iowa Department of Education website showed Roundy had achieved over 63 points in an overall rating for the building site to reach the Acceptable level. Last year the building received just under 56 points and was listed as Needs Improvement.
The overall rating was based on 10 categories, which included academic proficiency, annual growth, graduation rate, staff retention, average daily attendance and other factors.
The board also received a presentation from Superintendent Gary Benda on the school’s At-Risk and Dropout Prevention program. Afterward the board approved a $192,718 request to the School Budget Review committee for Modified Supplemental Amount and Supplemental Aid for the district’s 2019-20 program.
According to the motion, which the board approved on a 3-0 vote, the expenditures (are) necessary to implement the program plans as approved by the school board. Voting in favor were Maria Gomez, Andy White and Wayne Finke. Board member Eric Totemeier was absent for the entire meeting, while board member Bob Schwab had to leave the meeting early.
The board also agreed to add a new fundraising section to its board policy book. The proposal will now require all fundraisers to have signed and prior approval of the athletic director, superintendent and the school board.
If a fundraiser is held without prior approval, the individual in charge may be disciplined, and any funds raised may be diverted to the district’s athletic general fund, according to the policy.
The policy will also require any organization not directly under the school district without a tax exempt status to obtain its own and will not be allowed to use the district’s exemption. All tax exempt organizations will be required to verify that status prior to fundraising.
Mills said the board will consider the first reading of the policy at its Jan. 28 meeting. Final passage is expected in March.
The board will also consider another revised board policy in January dealing with breaking a contract. Under the current policy, licensed staff that wishes to be released from a signed contract must give 30 days notice and file that request by the first working day after July 4. The staff member also must pay up to $1,000 for the cost of advertising to find a replacement. The new reading would simply identify the amount to cover costs in general and not limit that to advertising, Mills said.
In final action, the board:
• Agreed to allow two expelled students to return to classes at the start of second semester, provided they complete online and other classwork
• Agreed to seek bids for a bus to replace a current bus with mechanical issues. The current bus will be sold.
• Reviewed the school’s insurance for mechanical and other breakdowns
• Received a report from guidance counselor Chris Wulf on investigating bullying/harassment claims
• Received a thank you presentation from the elementary music for the recent purchase of music stands.
