Columbus Junction school district's proposed tax levy drops $2

Superintendent Gary Benda said the Iowa House and Iowa Senate were currently negotiating between a 2.1% and a 2.5% increase.

Benda said if the additional state growth was capped at 2.1%, the school would gain around $3,000; while at 2.5% it would be about $25,000. Neither figure would make a substantial difference in the levy, but would cause a slight decrease, he said.

In addition to the tax levy drop, the proposed budget also indicates the district is expecting its total revenue to fall, but is projecting a slight increase in expenditures.

According to the budget notice, total revenue is expected to be $11,720,634, which compares to this year’s re-estimated resources of $11,737,969. Fiscal year 2021 expenditures are projected to be $12,020,349, which compares to this year’s re-estimated figure of $11,754,224.

The proposed budget is showing a beginning balance of $5,909,777 and an ending balance of $5,037,966.

In other action, the board received an update on the behavior component of the district’s SWIT disciplinary and academic improvement program from counselor Chris Wulf.

Wulf reported the three semesters of data from the program was encouraging, with a noticeable drop in students cited for violations.