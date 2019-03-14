COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction officials went back to the drawing board and on their second attempt, were able to develop a fiscal 2020 city budget that won approval by the city council Wednesday on a 4-1 vote.
The council’s first effort to get the budget approved failed during its Feb. 27 meeting after a motion to approve failed to gain a second. Opposition from local residents and council members over the initial proposal’s projected tax levy increase of nearly $1.06 over the current $12.94 per $1,000 taxable valuation forced the inaction.
City officials then went back and reviewed the proposal in an effort to reduce spending to lower the tax rate.
Mayor Mark Huston reported during Wednesday’s meeting the new proposed levy had been cut from $13.99 to $13.22 per $1,000.
“We dropped the levy a little,” he told the council, which approved the budget, with council member Phil Kaalberg casting the single dissent.
Kaalberg said after the meeting he continued to oppose the budget because it still raised taxes, and he did not want to do that.
City clerk Julie Heindel reported after the meeting that the reduction in tax levy came from cutting the management fund. She said that fund helped to cover employee benefits, and those costs would now be handled through the budget’s general fund.
In other action, the council held a public hearing to review the city’s planned Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application for helping to fund a sewage treatment project.
Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) Planner Tracey Lamb said the city would be eligible to receive $300,000 in funding. The city is planning to construct a direct discharge from its sewage lagoon into the Iowa River and install a UV disinfection system to meet new ammonia standards.
Project engineer Matt Walker, French-Reneker Associates, Fairfield, said the engineering estimate for the work was around $600,000. Huston said the additional cost would likely be financed through the State Revolving Loan Fund.
Lamb said the city should know by June if its grant application is successful.
The council also approved the second readings of several ordinance amendments and waived the third reading, which will allow the amendments to go into effect after being published.
