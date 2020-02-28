Columbus Junction tax rate to drop almost 23 cents if proposed budget is approved

The $140,800 anticipated excess will be added to the budget’s beginning balance of $319,897 to create an expected ending budget balance on June 30,2021 of $460,697.

Meanwhile, Huston said he would meet next week with the Louisa County Board of Supervisors to discuss the 1¢ local option sales tax revenue.

The voter-approved sales tax was implemented in 2008 under an agreement between the county and the nine incorporated communities within the county. The agreement specified that half of the revenue raised would be used to retire bonds used to construct the new Louisa County Jail at the former county home.

The cities were apparently free to use the remaining half of their collected revenue for their own uses. The county also kept half of its collected revenue, but agreed to cover any shortfall in the tax revenue used to repay the bonds.

The county did use some funds for special projects, but in general banked the money to cover any shortfall, although none happened.

Huston indicated the cities now felt enough money has been raised to cover the remaining bond debt and the half going to the jail should now be ended.