Columbus Junction to address ditch filling ordinance

Winegarden acknowledged he could not identify the worker, although it apparently was not public works staffer Todd Salazar and Jeff Vonnahme, who both attended the Aug. 11 meeting.

Meanwhile, during that same Aug. 11 meeting, Jeremy Tisor had identified former public works staffer Jeff Carey as the person who had met with him on his ditch issue, which included a plugged culvert. He said Carey had not provided much clarification on the process to follow and when he had questioned why he had to complete some of the work, Carey had only replied, ‘city ordinance’.

During Wednesday’s meeting, city officials appeared to agree that neither the Tisors nor the Winegardens had obtained council approval for their ditch work, but also indicated they were worried the work had gone forward and the city had not stopped it earlier.

In at least one of the situations, current public works staffer Todd Salazar said he had told one of the property owners not to do the work, but the owner had ignored Salazar’s directive.

The council members also were unable to agree on the owners’ responsibilities for restoring the ditches.