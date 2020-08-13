Columbus Junction to have a parade to honor Columbus Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS JUNCTION —Although the annual Columbus Day celebration has been canceled this year because of COVID-19, Columbus Junction area residents may still have at least one activity to celebrate in their community, the city council learned during its regular meeting Wednesday.

Council members Tracy Harris and Darin Maple requested the city council allow local organizers to use city streets for a motorized parade and the council agreed.

Harris said he expected the Columbus area fire departments, local groups and individuals would be interested in participating and said area Shriners would also be attending.

“I would like to put it on Facebook and invite anyone with a motorized vehicle,” Maple said, pointing to a recent three-block parade in Fruitland over the July 4 holiday.

“It had nothing to do with the city, they just okayed it with them,” he continued.

According to Harris, the parade would begin at the school parking lot, turn west on Springer Avenue to conduct a drive-by at the Colonial Manor Nursing Home, before heading back east on Springer and then onto Second Street to pass through the downtown.

Both Harris and Maple pointed to the lack of activities this fall as a prime reason to hold the parade.