Columbus Junction to hold budget hearing Feb. 24

During committee and staff reports, public works staffer Todd Salazar reported on a recent inspection trip to Wisconsin he and public works staff member Jeff Vonnahme had taken to view two used street sweepers.

The city’s current sweeper is no longer operable and Salazar said one machine he and Vonnahme viewed would be a good replacement. He said the 2009 model performed well and had the necessary equipment the city needed to maintain streets and storm sewer lines.

Officials said the price of the machine was $92,500, which they indicated would likely be financed. Since the requested purchase was not on the agenda, an informal survey of the council was taken. It was unanimously agreed to advise the owners of the city’s intent to purchase the sweeper and vote formally on it at the council’s next meeting.

Salazar also reported a third load of salt had recently been delivered to the city. He said his original salt order had been for three, but he had only asked for two to be delivered this past fall, with the third being held back until needed.

After looking at the upcoming forecast, Salazar said he asked the supplier to bring the third load this week, so the city was now in good shape.