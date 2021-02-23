Columbus Junction Tyson plant honored with environmental award

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — On Tuesday, Tyson Foods announced that the Tyson Plant in Columbus Junction is one of 35 plant locations that has been recognized by the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) for making a positive environmental impact.

According to a press release, the Environmental Recognition awards recognize a company’s dedication to environmental improvement. Plants are judged based on criteria set by the organization in its Environmental Management Systems (EMS). Because each plant is different, NAMI provides a four-tier approach to guide plants through programs that will best suit the plant’s needs. The Columbus Junction Plant is a tier 3 plant, which means it has completed the requirements of two tiers and implemented checks and balances.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are proud to see these individual plants being honored for their commitment to environmental improvement," Kim Dirks, senior director of EHS operations for Tyson, said. "It’s a testament to our commitment at Tyson to implement solutions that help to enhance our environmental stewardship while working to put food on America’s tables.”

NAMI president and CEO Julie Anna Potts said that Tyson’s many awards demonstrates a commitment to the environment and said the company is recognized as a leader within the industry.