Columbus Junction virtual learning day goes as planned, school board learns.

As far as actual attendance numbers, secondary principal Mark Yeoman said attendance-taking stopped at 3 p.m. Although he did not provide a complete count, he said one teacher had told him out of 139 students she normally has, 134 had checked in during the virtual day.

Elementary principal Kristina Murphy also offered some attendance figures. She said over 100 students who did not have devices had been provided instructional packets on Friday and some of those had already started coming back into the school on Monday.

She also reported 63 students out of the 390 elementary student population in her building had been marked absent at 3 p.m. Monday.

Teachers had already told her some of the parents of those absent students had already called to say they had been at work, but their child had been working on the packet all day.

“Tomorrow we’ll update attendance to recognize those students who logged in after the school day was technically over or turned in their paper packet,” she said, saying it could be Monday before a firm attendance number would be determined.

In other action by the retiring board, final readings of board policies on employee travel compensation and use of public funds were both approved.