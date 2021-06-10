Columbus Junction wastewater compliance project bids double estimate

The city has already been awarded a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for the work and was planning to borrow the remaining cost through the State Revolving Loan Fund. (SRF)

Walker said the current SRF interest rate was 2 percent, but the city would need to know what any new rate would be if it chose to borrow more SRF funds.

Mayor Mark Huston also reminded council members the city had recently paid off a 20-year, $1 million loan for previous sewage lagoon improvements and was expecting over $200,000 in COVID relief funding that could be used on the project.

Walker said he would begin a review of the bids and discuss the issue with city staff to determine a reason for the high bids. He will report back to the council at its June 23 meeting.

In other action, the council met with Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) District V Engineer Bob Younie to discuss a proposed revised detour route for upcoming work on Iowa Highway 92.

According to Younie and an information packet on the project that he distributed to city officials and others, the proposed $22.5 project calls for the reconstruction of about nine miles of roadway from U.S. 218 east to 2nd Street in Columbus Junction.