Columbus Junction's Tyson Fresh Meats remains shut down from mechanical malfunction

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Tyson Fresh Meats officials reported today that some 300 people were evacuated from its Columbus Junction pork plant Tuesday evening when a mechanical malfunction shut down the plant’s refrigeration system.
According to Liz Croston, spokesperson for parent company Tyson Foods, the Columbus Junction Fire Department was called out of an abundance of caution as the malfunction created a considerable amount of smoke initially. She said no one was injured during the incident and that all the workers were evacuated safely. After the incident, Tyson officials announced the plant would be “idling production” while repairs are being made.
“The cause of the malfunction is still being investigated and since it was a mechanical malfunction affecting the refrigeration system, it must be repaired in order to operate the facility,” she said.
The refrigeration systems store the finished meats until they are shipped out, she said. Croston said teams are still assessing the damage and no timeline has been set for reopening. Tyson hopes to have a better idea of how long it will take in the coming days.
Tyson in Columbus Junction employs about 1,100 people. The plant produces boxed and packaged pork for retail customers worldwide.
In an earlier press release, group president Steve Stouffer thanked plant management for getting the workers out safely. He also confirmed that “full-time, active team members” would continue to be paid weekly until production resumes.
“This has been a challenging year, and we want to ensure our team members are safe,” he said.
Earlier this year, the plant closed down for two weeks and then returned to limited operations following an outbreak of COVID-19. The plant, which was the first of several to see an outbreak, had at least 200 confirmed cases and according to some reports over 500 cases and two deaths. Since then many steps have been taken to protect workers, including the installation of many safety screens between workers to maintain social distance and bilingual training in how to operate in a safe manner.
When the plant reopened two weeks after the shutdown, it was on a limited basis, and reports were that after a shutdown it took time to work up to running at full capacity. Croston reported the plant had been operating at full capacity at the time of the malfunction.
It was also reported the plant’s operations would be temporarily moved to other plants. Croston said the company is leveraging its supply chain network in order to mitigate the disruption.
