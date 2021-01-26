Columbus offers early retirement program

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus School District could potentially save $387,000 a year under an early retirement program approved by the school board during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.

Superintendent Jeff Maeder said it had been three years since the district had offered an early retirement incentive and administrators had determined the time was right to present a new package.

“We believe it’s a good year. We have a number of staff that would be eligible and we have a good package to offer,” he told the board, adding the potential savings to the district was driving the offer.

“It’s not that we are trying to push our more veteran staff out the door,” he emphasized.

District business manager Neil Mills outlined the savings for the district, explaining to reach the maximum amount all 14 staff members eligible for the program would need to apply.

If that happened, the district would then also need to hire less experienced replacements, who theoretically would begin work at a lower salary than the longer serving staff being replaced.

“Basically, this is the same plan that was offered in 2018 with four changes,” Mills told the board.