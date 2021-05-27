Columbus Park Board seeks to make swinging bridge a city park

COLUMBUS JUNCTION - People from throughout the U.S. and internationally have been flocking to visit the nearly 100-year-old Columbus Junction Swinging Bridge; and the effort to enhance the bridge’s tourism potential is now drawing attention to the people who have been working on the program, the city council was reminded Wednesday.

Park board member Bev Nielsen presented the council with a summary of the number of visitors to the bridge over the past 18 months and indicated the effort to establish the bridge area as a full-fledged city park was helping to lead to the positive results.

According to the summary, over 5,100 people from 38 states, Washington D.C. and at least seven foreign countries have visited the site over the last year and a half.

“It’s very popular,” Nielsen told the council, pointing out community support was a key factor in what had been accomplished.

“We want to express our appreciation to so many community members for continuing to support us,” she said.

Volunteer Twyla Peters has been one of those community members and was recently recognized for her work with a May 6 May Flowers - Spring Surprises presentation on the Today show, with co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb.

