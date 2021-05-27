Columbus Park Board seeks to make swinging bridge a city park

COLUMBUS JUNCTION - People from throughout the U.S. and internationally have been flocking to visit the nearly 100-year-old Columbus Junction Swinging Bridge; and the effort to enhance the bridge’s tourism potential is now drawing attention to the people who have been working on the program, the city council was reminded Wednesday.
Park board member Bev Nielsen presented the council with a summary of the number of visitors to the bridge over the past 18 months and indicated the effort to establish the bridge area as a full-fledged city park was helping to lead to the positive results.
According to the summary, over 5,100 people from 38 states, Washington D.C. and at least seven foreign countries have visited the site over the last year and a half.
“It’s very popular,” Nielsen told the council, pointing out community support was a key factor in what had been accomplished.
“We want to express our appreciation to so many community members for continuing to support us,” she said.
Volunteer Twyla Peters has been one of those community members and was recently recognized for her work with a May 6 May Flowers - Spring Surprises presentation on the Today show, with co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb.
In addition to being recognized, Peters was also presented with a $7,000 gift card from Lowe’s, Nielsen said, explaining that a new grant application had been completed earlier in the day and if the grant is awarded, the gift card would be used as a match.
Nielsen said the park supporters should know about the grant in August. If the grant is not awarded, she said the Lowe’s donation would be used to purchase general supplies for the new park so it could be in good shape when the bridge turns 100 in 2022.
In other action, the council approved purchasing a new zero-turn Scag mower for $10,000 from Armstrong Tractor, LLC, Donnelson. Public works staffer Jeff Vonnahme indicated the mower would help speed up mowing in the parks and other areas where there are trees and other mowing obstacles.
Mayor Mark Huston said the council the city had funds to purchase the mower.
A proposal to purchase safety equipment for a new truck was tabled after it was pointed out the city will not actually acquire the truck for several more months.
Vonnahme also reminded the council the city’s new street sweeper had arrived and was now in use. He said the unit was working well and city workers planned to keep it operating to catch up with previously postponed work.
In final action, the council approved a Fiscal Year 2021 Budget amendment following a public hearing where the only comments were explanations for the amendment from Huston.
The amendment would add $277,852 in additional expenditures and another $225,359 in increased revenue.