Columbus School Board approves 2022 budget

Officials anticipate younger, less experienced staff will replace the retiring members, which should provide a savings for the district. Thirteen staff members were eligible for the program.

In other personnel action that will also impact the new fiscal year, a divided board approved several personnel hires, including several that will be part of a revised Teacher Leadership & Compensation Plan for the district.

Because the district revised its plan, its director of instruction position needed to be reopened and two instructional coaches needed to be hired. In addition to those positions, three building leadership team members needed to be identified in both the elementary and the secondary buildings.

Kristen Payne was re-hired as the district’s director of instruction, with an $11,000 stipend; and Sherri Orris and Maureen Mincks were hired as the instructional coaches. They will each receive $6,000 stipends.

The proposal was approved on a 4-1 vote, with board president Bob Schwab casting the single negative vote. Schwab said after the meeting he opposed the proposal because it took two veteran teachers out of the classroom.